Mahama Justifies Attack On Peace Council Chairman

Former President John Mahama



Former President John Mahama has vehemently justified the call for attacks on the Chairman of the National Peace Council, Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Asante.

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, in a leaked audio purported to contain his voice, had endorsed insults against Rev. Prof. Asante.

But commenting on the issue, Mr. Mahama stated that his party chairman only meant the Peace Council boss should be criticised and not that physical attacks should be meted out to him.

He said the call for criticisms was based on the Peace Council Chairman’s demand for apology from him (Mahama) to the nation over his infamous ‘boot-for-boot’ comment following the January 31, 2019 Ayawaso West Wuogon by-electiom shooting incident.

According to him, the NDC was expecting Rev. Prof. Asante to have first condemned the violence itself before calling on him to apologise for what he said.

BY Jamila Akweley Okertchiri