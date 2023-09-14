7 Fishermen Missing, 12 Rescued In Sea Accident At Ada

In a devastating turn of events, seven fishermen are reported missing after two fishing boats capsized earlier today at Ada estuary in the Greater Accra Region.

The incident occurred as the fishermen were attempting to navigate into the Volta River.

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and the Ghana Navy have swiftly initiated a joint search and rescue operation to locate and rescue the missing fishermen.

Both organizations have deployed their personnel and resources to comb through the sea and shorelines, leaving no stone unturned in their efforts.

Confirming the tragic incident, Chief Naval Officer 1, Robert Lamptey, Eastern Naval Commander, informed Daily Guide Online that one of the boats, named “Shalom,” was carrying 11 people when it encountered a massive wave, leading to its capsizing. While 10 of the occupants were successfully rescued, one individual remains unaccounted for.

Additionally, another boat named “Barcelona” was swept away by forceful waves and ended up washing up in the Volta Region community. Two individuals from the community managed to save themselves, but six fishermen from the boat are still missing. The boat itself sustained significant damage but was eventually retrieved.

The close-knit community of Ada is reeling from the news of the disappearances and has rallied together, offering support and prayers for the safe return of the missing fishermen.

The families of the missing individuals are anxiously awaiting updates on the ongoing search and rescue operation.

Local authorities are urging fishermen to exercise extreme caution and prioritize their safety, especially when navigating the challenging waters off Ada.

The area is known for its unpredictable currents and ever-changing weather conditions, which can present significant risks, as demonstrated by this tragic incident.

The search and rescue mission remains ongoing, with authorities exhibiting unwavering determination to locate and rescue the missing fishermen.

Regular updates on the progress of the operation will be provided as the situation unfolds.

