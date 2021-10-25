7 killed In Central Region

Seven persons have been confirmed dead in two separate accidents that occurred in the Central Region on Sunday, October 24.

Five persons in a taxi met their demise on the Abeadzi Dominase-Mankessim road when a trailer crashed into their vehicle.

According to police source, the trailer with registration number GE 2001-11, driving on top speed rammed head-on into the taxi moving in the opposite lane.

The taxi cab transporting five persons was trapped under the trailer, which eventually somersaulted and landed on the car.

All five persons died on the spot.

In another incident on the Cape Coast highway near Apam junction, two persons also died on the spot in an accident involving a Sprinter bus and a trailer.

The sprinter is said to have been travelling from Nzema to Volta Region, while the trailer was also heading to Accra from Takoradi.

A mother and her three months old baby died at the scene and have been deposited at the Apam Government Hospital morgue and the eight persons injured are receiving treatment at the same hospital.