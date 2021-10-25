Salaga NDC Boiling Over Suspensions

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Salaga Constituency of the Savannah Region is in turmoil following a notice served by a group calling itself Concerned NDC Supporters in the Salaga South for the leadership of the party to withdraw what they described as fraudulent suspension of some constituency executives of the party with immediate effect or forget 2024 victory.

According to them, they cannot guarantee the unity of the party from now and victory of the party in the 2024 general elections if the leadership of the NDC fails to withdraw the suspension of the said constituency executives.

They have the strongest conviction that the Member of Parliament for the area, Hajia Zuwera Ibrahimah is behind the internal wrangling of the party in the Salaga South constituency including the confusion that ensued at the party office on 16th May, 2021 where party properties were destroyed.

“We all remember the attack on party supporters at the party office by her supporters on the 16th of May, 2021. We saw the wanton destruction of party property and the reaction of the perpetrators of this heinous crime in a video. Rather, the attacked were blamed for this mayhem and the perpetrators went free promising to do more harm. But for the calm presence displayed by the party supporters at the meeting, lives would have been lost,” they said in a statement.

They also accused Hajia Zuwera Ibrahimah of derailing efforts to unite the rank and file of the party at the constituency level.

“We are aware of efforts made by various leaders and members of the NDC to reconcile different shades of opinion that emerged as a result of the parliamentary primaries of 2019. Hajia Zuwerah Ibrahimah has always acted contrary to the advice and suggestions by the interventionists. Instead, she gave and continues to give prominence to what interests her but not the party. She is bent on punishing divergence opinion and this does not mean well for the party.

The constituency chairman of the party, Haruna Salifu and four other executives namely Abubakari Abu Omega (Communications Officer), Haruna Fulera (Women’s Organizer), Mutarla Falalu (Organizer) and Muazu Mamuda were suspended and stripped off their positions by the Savannah Regional Executive Committee of the NDC for acts believed to be inimical to the party’s constitution.

The action against them was contained in a letter signed by the Regional Secretary of the party, Lawyer Sualisu Biawurbi dated October 14, 2021 copied the National Chairman of the party and the General Secretary.

“Consequently, in the exercise of the powers vested in the Regional Executive Committee of the party as per article 48 (9) of the Constitution, the Regional Executive Committee at its meeting on 7th of October 2021, resolved to relieve the above named officers of their positions they once held in the Salaga South constituency Executive Committee with immediate effect.

“Adverse findings were found against them by the Regional Disciplinary Committee to the effect that some of their actions in the constituency contravened some sections of Article 48 (9) of the Constitution”, part of their suspension letter stated.

Read the full press statement by the Concerned NDC supporters in Salaga South Constituency:

Date: 21st October 2021

Venue: Salaga South Constituency NDC office.

INTRODUCTION:

Distinguished guests, Hardworking branch Executives members of the press in our mist, fellow card bearing members of the Great NDC ,Our sympathizers ladies and Gentlemen We warmly welcome you to this very important gathering at this time when we should have engaged ourselves in activities that are of other significance elsewhere. Your presence here is indicative of the fact that the NDC is very dear to you.

Ladies and Gentlemen, This gathering is the result of a lot of consultation within the rank and file of the party regarding the happenings within the NDC over the past two years. It is not lost on us, the pain we go through to keep this party in shape and active enough to win elections year in year out. We have always done so amidst divergence of views and opinions after all that is what democracy stands for.

However , the last two years has not been the same sincet the Honourable Hajia Zuweira Ibrahimah assumed they leadership of this party . Contrary to our expectation Honourable Zuweira hast done everything to balkanize the NDC into “ We and they” to advance her interest and to take a stranglehold of the NDC no matter the cost . Lady and gentlemen we all agree that in democracy, healthy competition is critical but what we have observed under the leadership of Honourable Hajia Zuweira is implementation of constitutional autocracy in our constituency we give the following events to support our claim.

1. We all remember the attack on party supporters at the party office by her supporters on the 16th of May 2021. We saw the wanton destruction of party property and the reaction ofy the perpetrators of this heinous crime in a video. Rather , the attacked were blamed for this mayhem and the perpetrators went free promising to do more harm. But for the calm presence displayed by the party supporters at the meeting, lives would have been lost .

2. We are aware of efforts made by various leaders and members of the NDC to reconcile different shades of opinion that emerged as a result of the parliamentary primaries of 2019. Hajia Zuwerah Ibrahimah has always acted contrary to thet advice and suggestions by the interventionists . Instead she gave and continues to give prominence to what interests her but not the party . She is burnt on punishing divergence of opinion and this does not mean well for the party.

3. We are also aware of the fact that she is a stranger in Salaga politics because until the general 2020 elections she had never voted for the NDC in Salaga but then she was accepted as a party person because politics is a game that thrives very well on numbers. But Hajia Zuwera is rather working very hard to kill the NDC by sackings and suspensions supported by the Regional Executives.

4. We are also aware of the petition written by Abdul Salam Ishak a known supporter of Hajia Zuwera and sponsored by Hajia Zuwera herself. This petition was faulty, unmeritorious and unworthy of any serious discussion because of the fact that it contained several forged signatures, , instead of the Regional Executives to do diligent work and throw the petition into the gutters they rather pursued it and got the executives mentioned in the petition suspended as a result.

5. As we speak, our great NDC has lost its shine in the constituency since the appearance of a political dictator in the person of Hajia Zuwera and supported by her few lazy surrogates. At events that we expect the NDC to show a big presence , we are rather disappointed by her absence.We ,as branch executives feel this is enough a disgrace for us to bear. we cannot go down the downward spiral any longer.The suspensions given to these executive tell us that the future of the NDC is being gradually jeopadized and that if care is not taken, Salaga South constituency will witness a serious political upheaval with very dire consequences.

In conclusion, ladies and gentlemen, we wish to serve the following notice to the following leading members of the party,

1. Member of Parliament Salaga South Constituency

2. Regional Executives, Savannah Region,

3. Mr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo ( National Chairman NDC )

4. Mr. Aseidu Nketia (The General Secretary NDC)

5. Lawyer Hon. Haruna Iddrisu (Minority Leader, Parliament)

6. His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, (The former President)

That, the fraudulent suspension of these Executives be immediately withdrawn and practical steps taken to unify the party.

That Hajia Zuwera Ibrahimah and her evil surrogates be called to order to pursue a collective party interest not her parochial interest.

Should the Regional Executives be unwilling or fail to withdraw this ill conceived letter of suspension, we cannot guarantee the unity of this great party in the Constituency from now to the 2024 general elections. We furher admonish the Savannah Regional Executive Committee of the NDC party not to succcumb to the parochial interest Honourable Zuweira Ibrahimah to destroy the future of this party. We have seen it before and we do not want to see it again. The NDC is our party of choice and we cannot allow it to go along the path of destruction. We all should be seen to be working for the NDC not individuals.

Thank you and God bless the NDC .

Concerned NDC Supporters in Salaga South Constituency

Convener Abdulrahman Mohammed Amin

Branch Secretary Sakafatu Primary

By Vincent Kubi