8 Face Court For Loitering …At Bosomtwe

EIGHT PEOPLE are facing a possible court action after they breached the partial lockdown order by government.

The suspects, who are based at Bosomtwe District in the Ashanti Region, were spotted loitering in the community and when they failed to give tangible reasons for being there, they were arrested.

Lawyer Joseph Assuming, the DCE for Bosomtwe, who confirmed the issue, said the suspects would be arraigned very soon.

According to him, most of the people in his district have been abusing the partial lockdown order to his chagrin and said the eight persons caught should be punished by law courts to serve as deterrent to recalcitrant residents who think the President’s directive is a joke.

“We shall process them before the law court to help serve as a warning to other people,” he said.

Lawyer Joseph Assuming wondered why residents of Bosomtwe are refusing to respect the lockdown order.

“Virtually, all the residents have been roaming about in the streets with excuse that they are buying food and it makes the fight against the Covid-19 difficult.”

Lawyer Assuming said “I have ordered that the people can only go out to buy food from 6am to 12 noon but should observe the social distancing advice.”



FROM Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi