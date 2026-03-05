8 Gambling Fraudsters Busted In K’si

The suspects in police custody

THE ASHANTI Regional Police Command has apprehended eight suspected gamblers, who illegally use street gambling activities to defraud unsuspecting people in Kumasi of their monies and other valuables.

The suspects include Akwasi Atakari, 36; Mandela Peprah, 31; Ernest Oduro, 28; Joseph Odoom, 31; Augustine Agyemang, 24; Eric Addo, 33; Dorcas Atanga, 22; and Agnes Baser, 21.

The suspects, according to the police, usually deceive unsuspecting victims into participating in a game and, in the process, use diabolical tricks to steal their money and other personal effects.

The police, on March 2, 2026, gathered intelligence that a group of young people had assembled at Adehyeman within Kumasi and were engaging in illegal gambling activities, so they rushed there and apprehended the suspects.

“Acting swiftly on the intelligence, a team of officers from the Police Intelligence Directorate (RPID) were dispatched to the scene and arrested the following while they were actively engaging in the illegal activity,” a press statement, which was authored and signed by DSP Godwin Ahianyo of the Ashanti Regional Police Public Affairs Unit, read.

“A total sum of Fifteen Thousand Two Hundred and Sixty Ghana Cedis (GH¢15,260), suspected to be proceeds of crime, was retrieved from the suspects. They have been cautioned and their investigation statements obtained.

“They are currently in police custody assisting with further investigations. The cash exhibit has been retained at the station for evidential purposes. Efforts are underway to arraign the suspects before court,” he announced.

DSP Ahianyo warned the public to be vigilant and avoid engaging in street gambling or similar unsolicited games, especially those organised in open spaces by unknown persons as “Such activities are often orchestrated to defraud and steal from unsuspecting victims.”

“The public is further encouraged to promptly report suspicious activities to the nearest police station or call the Police emergency numbers (191/18555) for immediate assistance,” he added.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command, he assured, remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents and will continue to clamp down on criminal activities within the region.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi