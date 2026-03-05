Access Bank Donates First Tranche Of One Million Sanitary Pads

Pearl Nkrumah

Access Bank Ghana, in fulfillment of its commitment to ending period poverty, has donated 500 boxes of sanitary pads to the New Horizon Special School.

The 500 boxes containing a total of 12,000 sanitary packs, represents the first tranche of the bank’s broader pledge to distribute one million sanitary pads to schoolgirls across the country during the 2026 and 2027 financial years.

This donation forms part of the pledge the bank made during a courtesy call by the Group Deputy Managing Director of Access Bank PLC, Chizoma Okoli, to Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, in July 2025.

The visit was organised under the Access Women’s Network (AWN) and constitutes a component of the bank’s expanding partnerships to advance female empowerment, education, and health outcomes.

Speaking on the donation, the Managing Director of Access Bank Ghana, Ms. Pearl Nkrumah, underscored the importance of the initiative. She noted that the bank’s long-standing focus on women’s empowerment continues to guide its social impact efforts.

“Our commitment to empowering women is reflected in the initiatives we champion as a Bank. Since 2015, Access Bank has remained steadfast in advancing opportunities for women, including our drive to eliminate period poverty not only in Ghana but across Africa. We believe that when girls remain in school and preserve their dignity, communities flourish and futures are transformed,” she stated.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the school, the management of New Horizon Special School conveyed their appreciation for the gesture and the bank’s continued support.

The initiative underscores the bank’s commitment to ensuring that no girl misses school due to inadequate access to menstrual hygiene products.

The initiative builds on Access Bank’s decade-long investment in gender-focused programmes under its flagship ‘W’ Initiative. In 2024 alone, the bank reached over 100,000 schoolgirls across 19 districts in five regions, providing menstrual hygiene education and free sanitary pads.