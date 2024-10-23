8th Parliament’s Performance Is Below Average- Joe Wise

Joseph Osei-Owusu

In a scathing assessment, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Joseph Osei-Owusu has expressed deep disappointment in the performance of the 8th Parliament, citing a lack of focus, unnecessary controversies, and a paltry legislative record.

“I’m disappointed in the 8th Parliament, generally,” Joe Wise stated in an interview with Citi News.

“We’ve done very little in legislation. You can just take the number of laws and smaller legislations we’ve done.”

The seasoned politician didn’t mince words, highlighting the Parliament’s failure to meet the legislative standards set by previous sessions.

“We’ve wasted so much time on inconsequential things, inconsequential matters. Our main job is making laws.”

Joe Wise also drew attention to the Parliament’s poor track record in lawmaking.

“You go and take the number of laws we’ve made in the last four years and compare it with the other Parliaments, and you’ll see that the 8th Parliament has been the least.”

He emphasized that the current parliamentary session has been marred by controversy and conflict.

He explained “It’s been full of controversy. Matters that previously we used to sit down and discuss and overcome, now we take them into fisticuffs, and that’s most disappointing to me.”

Joe Wise’s comments come amid growing concerns about the Parliament’s effectiveness.

With the 2024 polls looming, the 8th Parliament’s underwhelming performance has raised questions about legislative progress led by the current Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

-BY Daniel Bampoe