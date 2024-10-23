Focus On Winning Majority Seats Not Fighting In Parliament- NPP Warns NDC

Stephen Ntim

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has issued a stern warning to its rival, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), to redirect its energy towards winning the majority of seats in the upcoming elections rather than engaging in futile battles in Parliament.

According to a statement released by the NPP, the party’s Majority Caucus has demonstrated unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law, despite relentless provocation from the NDC Minority.

The NPP commended its lawmakers for their maturity and resolve in the face of adversity.

“The NPP wishes to remind the NDC and their desperate Minority Caucus in Parliament that in Ghana, the determination of which political party constitutes Minority or Majority in Parliament is done by the Ghanaian electorate at the polls. It is not manufactured in Parliament with the aid of a partisan Speaker,” the statement read.

Unconstitutional Attempts

The NPP accused the NDC of attempting to undermine the democratic process through unconstitutional means.

The party cited the recent attempt by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to reconfigure the composition of Parliament, which was deemed unlawful by the Supreme Court.

“We wish to remind the NDC that the Supreme Court has vindicated our position, ordering the Speaker to rescind his unlawful decision. This is a clear indication that their actions are unconstitutional and will not be tolerated,” the NPP stated.

Call to Order

The NPP urged the NDC to focus on winning majority seats at the polls rather than engaging in unnecessary conflicts.

The party advised its rival to take heed of the advice given by Presidential Candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to focus on winning majority seats.

“The NDC should focus on winning majority seats at the polling stations and not in Parliament. We will not engage in unnecessary conflicts, but instead will prioritize upholding the rule of law and ensuring the integrity of Ghana’s democratic institutions,” the NPP emphasized.

Consequences of NDC’s Actions

The NPP warned that the NDC’s actions could have severe consequences for Ghana’s democracy.

The party accused the NDC of being lawless and attempting to destabilize the country.

“The NDC’s behavior is irresponsible, undemocratic, and unpatriotic. If the NPP Majority caucus hadn’t taken the high ground and remained on the side of the law, we would have had fights in the august chamber, denting the image of Ghana globally and heating up the atmosphere ahead of December elections,” the NPP stated.

-BY Daniel Bampoe