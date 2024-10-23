NPP Commends Majority Caucus, Urges Speaker To Uphold Rule Of Law

Justin Kodua Frimpong

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has commended the Majority Caucus of Parliament for standing firm on the side of the law, amidst extreme provocation from the NDC Minority.

In a statement released on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, the NPP praised the Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, and the entire Majority leadership for displaying maturity during the Parliament sitting on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

The NPP expressed deep appreciation for the unwavering resolve of their MPs to use lawful processes to resist the attempt by the NDC-sponsored Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, to unconstitutionally reconfigure the composition of Parliament.

The Supreme Court has since vindicated the position taken by the Majority Caucus, ordering the Speaker to rescind his unlawful decision.

Background of the Dispute

The dispute centers around the composition of the 8th Parliament, with the NPP Parliamentary Group and the Independent Member of Parliament constituting the Majority Caucus with 138 MPs, and the NDC Parliamentary Group forming the Minority Caucus with 137 MPs.

The NPP emphasized that this composition has remained unchanged since the 8th Parliament’s inauguration on January 7, 2021.

Call to Uphold Constitutional Order

The NPP urged the Speaker to eschew partisanship and uphold the rule of law, reminding him that his mandate under the Constitution requires impartiality.

The party cited two Supreme Court cases, Ex Parte CHRAJ and Justice Abdulai v Attorney General, to emphasize the supremacy of the Constitution over Parliament.

NPP’s Commitment to Democracy

The NPP reaffirmed its commitment to preserving Ghana’s democratic principles and constitutional order.

The party advised the NDC to focus on winning majority seats at the polls rather than attempting to manipulate Parliament.

The NPP warned that the NDC’s actions threaten to undermine Ghana’s democracy and destabilize the country.

-BY Daniel Bampoe