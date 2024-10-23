Ghana Music Awards UK Set For Nov. 30

Sarkodie

The much-anticipated Ghana Music Awards UK which was originally set for October 19, 2024, at the Meridian Grand in London (N18 3AF), has been postponed to November 30, 2024.

Though the organisers did not state reasons behind the change of date, they have assured that all tickets purchased for the original date will remain valid for the rescheduled event.

The event, which is being held in collaboration with West Coast and Alordia Promotion, is intended to honour and recognise Ghanaian music industry stakeholders both domestically and abroad who have made significant contributions to the growth of the sector.

In a statement, the organisers sincerely apologised for any inconvenience caused and appreciated the public’s continued support.

Sarkodie, Ofori Amponsah, Barosky, Kofi Nti, Joseph Matthew and Esther Smith have been invited to perform at the event.

Others such as Epixode, Charles Kalah, Alice McKenzie, Kofi Badd, Theo Vesachi, Kimilist and Star Vicy will also perform at the event.

Ghana’s finest veteran female act, Akosua Agyapong, has also been invited to perform at the awards ceremony.

The organisers have promised Ghanaians that this year’s edition of the event would be a memorable one for patrons and music lovers across Europe.

Some of the categories include Gospel Song of the Year, Gospel Artiste of the Year, New Artiste of the Year, Music Producer of the Year, Best Rapper of the Year, Hiplife Song of the Year, Highlife Song of the Year, Highlife Artiste of the Year, Most Popular Song of the Year, and Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year, among others.