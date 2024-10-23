Grand Master Nii To Electrify Patrons At Soho

Grand Master Nii

Get ready for an unforgettable night of music and celebration as Grand Master Nii headlines the first-ever edition of Simply Irresistible’s Friday Night Jam slated for Friday, October 25, 2024, at Soho, Marina Mall in Accra.

This event marks the beginning of a new tradition, occurring every last Friday of the month, where patrons can come together to celebrate the month gone by, payday, and the anticipation of the month ahead.

Simply Irresistible is Ghana’s leading corporate networking and entertainment event, offering a vibrant mix of music, socialising, and relaxation every Friday from 7pm to 4am at Soho.

Grand Master Nii, renowned for his electrifying sets and infectious energy, has built a solid reputation in Ghana’s music scene with his unique blend of sounds.

With over a decade of experience, he has shared the stage with top artistes and performed at some of the biggest festivals in the country.

“I’m excited to be a part of Simply Irresistible,” says Grand Master Nii, adding, “I’ve prepared a special set packed with my favourite tracks and a few surprises to keep everyone on their feet all night long.”

The October 25 edition of Simply Irresistible promises an unforgettable experience, featuring a stellar lineup of talented DJs.

Event organiser and award-winning DJ, Michael Ayenu, also known as DJ Mensah, expressed his excitement about DJ Grand Master Nii’s participation, stating, “We’re thrilled to have him on board. His talent and energy are sure to take the event to another level.”