Piesie Esther Returns With ‘Ateene’

Piesie Esther

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel artiste, Piesie Esther, has released a new song titled ‘Ateene’ to entertain her fans.

The mid-tempo song, complete with matching drum beats and rhythm, inspires and teaches all Christians about the teachings of Christ.

Produced by Kaywa, the new song was recorded to encourage people to draw closer to God, and is available on various digital platforms for download.

Known for her powerful vocals and edifying lyrics, Piesie Esther has consistently delivered music that reverberates with fans both locally and internationally.

‘Ateene’ is no exception, promising a blend of traditional Ghanaian rhythms and contemporary gospel sounds that will leave listeners inspired and encouraged.

Classically engineered by iconic sound engineer, Kaywa, the song’s message is one of gratitude and thanksgiving to God for His immeasurable blessings.

Piesie Esther will hold her annual musical concert dubbed, ‘Flora Made By Grace Concert’ on December 3 at the main auditorium of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) in Accra at 3pm.

Artistes billed to perform at the event include Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Nacee, Celestine Donkor, Joyce Blessing, Mavis Asante, Kofi Owusu Peprah and Perez Musik.