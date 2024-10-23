Police Officer Dies In Motorbike Chase

A police officer has lost his life and another sustained injuries in a chase on a motorbike on Sunday, October 20, 2024.

The accident occurred in Kpandai, Northern Region, on the evening of the fateful day when the two officers attached to the Formed Police Unit (FPU) sought shelter during a downpour and spotted a motorbike carrying two persons.

When they flagged the rider to stop, he ignored them, and the cops gave a hot pursuit during which they collided with a pedestrian and the pillion rider was thrown off his mount.

The pillion rider had his head hit the ground. He was rushed to Kpandai Hospital but died upon arrival.

The officer who was driving sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the Kpandai District Hospital.

The two men being pursued were also involved in an accident. One of them sustained injuries and is receiving medical care, while the other has been arrested and is in police custody.