9 Fulanis Killed In 11 Days

Information gathered by DGN Online indicates that a man believed to be a nomadic Fulani has reportedly been shot dead at Bolado in the Zabzugu District of the Northen Region.

He was purportedly killed in the late hours of Sunday April 24, 2022 by unknown assailants.

This brings the death toll of Fulani’s to 9 within 11 days following the killing of 8 Fulanis at Zackoli in Yendi district of the Northern Region.

The Fulani community in the Yendi, Zabzugu and Saboba areas are raising red flags over the recent attacks on them.

A statement jointly signed by Ahmed Barry, President Fulani Youth Association of Ghana and Yakubu Musah Barry, General Secretary,

Tabital Pulakuu, International Affairs Officer said the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has also failed to offer the necessary help needed to the people of Zakoli as the Vice President promised.

The victims are still under the mercies of the weather.

According to them, their people are losing their patience and if nothing is done to bring the perpetrators to book, they will advise themselves.

They are therefore appealing to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to act as soon as possible to bring the perpetrators to book.

“To be frank with you, we can’t control our people anymore; they are running out of patience and the security must act very fast to bring those people to book, this is not the first time we are going through this but we don’t get the justice we want. It has happened In more than 10 different locations across the country but no one has been prosecuted.

“We don’t know why anytime there is an attack on Fulanis they don’t treat it with the urgency and seriousness it deserves, we are very surprised the police could not even publish anything about it, this is serious and discriminatory” he lamented.

However, police said they have initiated investigations into the incidents.

Meanwhile, no arrest has been made yet. The Fulanis are urging the security agencies to Intensify investigation.

