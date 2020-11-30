9 NDC Boys Arrested for Destroying NPP Yabaga-Kubori PC’s Properties

Police in the North East region have arrested nine youth believed to be affiliated to the National Democratic Congress(NDC) in connection with the attack on the house of the parliamentary candidate for the NPP in the Yagaba-Kubori constituency, Mustapha Yussif.

The suspects were at their various hideouts in the Yagaba-Kubori constituency.

The suspects are Kwadwo Edana,Danjumah Edana, Salifu Abdulia, Isshaku Kaharu, Haaji Mahama ,Fuseini Issah, Abubakari Hakim,Bukari Mohammed and Yadow Baaba.

The North East Regional Police Crime Officer, Supt. Reuben Yao Dugah, who confirmed the arrest to DGN Online, said the suspects have been transported to the Walewale police station.

He indicated that the suspects will be arraigned before court after investigations.

It will be recalled that some youth believed to be affiliated to the opposition NDC in the Yagaba-Kubori of the North East region attacked the house of the parliamentary candidate for the NPP in the Yagaba-Kubori constituency, Mustapha Yussif.

Information gathered indicated that the NDC youth destroyed campaign vehicles, house , radio station and other properties of the NPP parliamentary candidate for the Yagaba-Kubori constituency.

The cause of the attack on the house , vehicles , radio station and properties of the NPP parliamentary candidate was not immediately known.

The NDC youth allegedly inflicted machete wounds on some NPP supporters. About four persons were injured.

The injured persons have been transported to a hospital for treatment.

DGN Online gathered that a young man riding a motor bike at Taantala, near Yagaba-Kubori in an NPP T-Shirt met some NDC boys and they beat him mercilessly and destroyed his motorbike without any provocation.

Meanwhile, the North East Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Lawyer Sule Sambian , has indicated that the Regional Chairman and the leadership of the NPP in the North East Region have condemned the barbaric acts in no uncertain terms.

“We are in the circumstances calling on the North East Regional police commander and the Mamprugu Moagduri police commander to act swiftly to bring the reckless hoodlums to book This should also serve as a wake-up call to the security services to ensure that armed police and military officers are deployed to all polling stations in the Yagaba/Kubori constituency on 7th December, 2020.”

According to him, as the party wait on the security services to act swiftly to bring the perpetrators to book, they entreated all NPP supporters in the Yagaba/Kubori constituency to remain calm.

“We believe the security services will do a good job to protect lives and property before, during and after the December 7 elections.”

FROM Eric Kombat, Yagaba