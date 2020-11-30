Farouk Aliu Mahama donates to artisans in Yendi

Hundreds of artisans in the Yendi Municipality of the Northern on Saturday, 28th November received support from New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the area, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama.

Alhaji Farouk Mahama presented 200 pieces of sewing machines, 50 hairdryers and 50 barbering kits worth GH¢156,000.

Speaking after the handing over ceremony, Alhaji Farouk explained the gesture is geared towards helping the beneficiaries thrive in their various businesses.

According to him, leaders are expected to lead by example and to bring development to the people.

“It is every leaders responsibility to bring development to his people and I promise to continue to lobby for more developments to Yendi,” he stated.

He continued “We have a new Yaa-Naa and we are enjoying peace. What we need now is to develop Yendi and one of us h avenues to achieve that is by supporting people with skills to advance their source of livelihoods.”

On his part, Mr Adams Ebenezer who spoke on behalf of the artisans thanked Alhaji Farouk Mahama for the gesture.

He pledged the items will be used for the intended purposes.