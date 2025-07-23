9th Ghana Beauty Awards Nomination Ends August 3

Emily Adade Boateng

EMILY ADADE BOATENG, a 12-year-old gospel gem, is warming hearts in Ghana’s music space with mesmerising tones of depth, clarity, and spiritual insight.

At just 11 years old, Emily released her debut album, ‘King of Glory’—and no, it wasn’t a one-song wonder stitched together with nursery rhymes. This was an eight-track spiritual statement, filled with reverent worship and confident proclamations of faith. Titles like ‘Hallelujah’, ‘I Love You Lord’, ‘Mighty Rock’, and ‘Ride in Victory’ (featuring gospel vocalist KDM) didn’t just impress; they inspired.

She teamed up with her sibling Ablin Adade on ‘Thankful Heart’, and in the heat of the 2024 political season, when tension bubbled and opinions clashed, Emily released ‘Ghana for Peace’—a stirring, soul-calming anthem calling the nation to unity and purpose. The song, featuring gospel legend Selina Boateng and produced by the skilled Jake Beatz, wasn’t designed to go viral. It was designed to heal.

She further collaborated with gospel star Joyce Blessing on ‘Aseda’, a joyful thanksgiving. As if that weren’t enough, Emily kicked off 2025 in high praise with two powerful singles: ‘Fakye’ and ‘Yen Boafo’, both released in January. Then came June 21, when Emily raised the bar once again with her sophomore album, ‘Miracle of Working God’. This 9-track follow-up project proves she’s not just consistent—she’s prolific. With this new release, her total song count in a single year soared to an astonishing 25 songs.

By George Clifford Owusu