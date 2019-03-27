A Great Event Without Journalists Is Worthless – Israeli Envoy

Ambassador Cooper-Zubida in a pose with some journalists

ISRAELI AMBASSADOR to Ghana, Shani Cooper-Zubida, has observed that journalists must not be overlooked by event organisers and the society in general.

According to her, journalists play very significant roles in keeping the masses informed on a daily basis.

She expressed the belief that it will be almost impossible to inform the masses on major national and global issues without journalists.

The ambassador, who started her career life as a journalist, made the remarks when she hosted a number of Ghanaian journalists at her Cantonment-based resident on Wednesday night, March 27, 2019, in Accra.

She said, “We can have the best event in the world, if it doesn’t have journalists, it is not worth anything.”

“I told you the media is important so we are organising a media delegation to Israel,” she said.

The ambassador, who has a masters degree in Political Science & Journalism, used the meeting to outline some bilateral engagements that Ghana and Israel have had over the years and her career life as a diplomat.

She indicated that she worked with a newspaper as a journalist and later joined the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs and has been in several posts– first to Cairo then Cyprus, Jerusalem and Ankara.

BY Melvin Tarlue