A Plus Drags Kennedy Agyapong, Abronye To IGP

Two separate petitions have been submitted to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, to investigate Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye DC.

The first petition, signed by musician Kwame Asare Obeng alias A-Plus and dated February 18, 2022, claims that Abronye DC leveled serious corruption allegations against former President Mahama which must be investigated and possibly prosecuted.

A-Plus claims Abronye DC said on an Asempa FM show that the former President diverted $15 million meant for the development of the Western Region post-oil discovery.

The second petition which stands in the name of one Mahmud Osman and dated November 11, 2021, also claims that Kennedy Agyapong said the former President had the late J.B. Danquah killed because J.B. Danquah was in possession of the naked pictures of the former President.

The two petitioners are asking the IGP to have the allegations investigated in the interest of the country’s democracy.

Abronye DC was detained last Tuesday by the Accra Regional Command after he honored an invitation over the said allegations.

He was subsequently charged with the publication of false news and offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace.

Mr. Baffoe pleaded not guilty to all counts.

According to the police, a preliminary investigation has established that his claims against the former NDC flagbearer are untrue and likely to occasion a breach of the peace.

Mr. Baffoe is alleged to have said that Mr. Mahama had met with Al-Qaeda militants to engage them on how to topple the governing party.

He claimed that Mr. Mahama approached the group in a bid to help him become president again.

The NPP communicator made these assertions on Accra based Hot 93.9 FM, while responding to the arrest of #FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor