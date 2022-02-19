Joe Mettle To Celebrate 10 Years Of ‘Praiz Reloaded’

Joe Mettle

One of Ghana’s leading gospel musicians, Joe Mettle, who many music stakeholders described as a brilliant musician, has announced he will, in June this year, celebrate ten years of his famous song ministration show dubbed ‘Praiz Reloaded’.

He revealed that as part of the celebration, there will be ‘Praiz Reloaded’ organised across the 16 regions and, in some few countries.

Praiz Reloaded is a gospel musical concert designed to give credence to the importance of “praise and worship in the life of a Christian”.

Started in 2012, the Praiz Reloaded concert has in the past years served a platform for many lovers of gospel music to enjoy an atmosphere of praise and worship.

Joe Mettle believes in the power of praise and worship and its ability to effect change in society – this forms the basis for the organisation of the event.

“Previous editions of Praiz Reloaded Concert have been heavily patronised and characterised by an awesome atmosphere of praise and worship,” he remarked.

Previous editions have featured gospel musicians from Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, UK, and France.

They include Danny Nettey (late), Ntokozo Mbambo, Koda, Ohemaa Mercy, Akesse Brempong, Uncle Ato, Onos Ariyo, Cwesi Oteng, and Luigi Maclean. Joe Mettle has recorded albums such as ‘Sound of Praise’, ‘Wind of Revival’, ‘Encounter’, and ‘God of Miracles’ which features his popular ‘Bo Noo Ni’ song.

Joe Mettle, an interview with Accra FM on Thursday, revealed plans of hosting the Praiz Reloaded Concert in some selected regions in the country this year, adding that this year’s event will be historic.

Joe Mettle for the past years has been riding on the waves of success and grace with his ministry.

He is recognised as Ghana’s biggest gospel music export and has blessed lives with several songs including ‘Onwanwani’, ‘Bo Noo Ni’, ‘Amen’ featuring Ntokozo Mbambo, ‘My Everything’, and more. ‘Ye Obua Mi’ (My Help) which is the singer’s latest release is also not an exception.

Joe has featured on the popular South African Broadcasting Corporation’s TV show titled, ‘Gospel Classics’ which also highlighted Donnie McClurkin.

He received the Best Male Gospel Artiste in Africa at the Trumpet Gospel Awards held in South Africa.

By George Clifford Owusu