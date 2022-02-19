Drug Dealers Grabbed For Packaging Parcels With MTN Label 

The Eastern Regional Police Command is holding two suspects for possessing 88 parcels of suspected narcotic drugs after labeling them with the “MTN” logo.

The suspects currently in Police custody were arrested on Friday night when a night Patrol team upon a tip-off spotted them in a Toyota Camry car with registration number AC 660-21 at Ada-Koforidua township in the New Juaben South.

According to a Police report, sighted by DGN Online, the suspects were stopped and arrested by the police on suspicion that their vehicle could be a stolen one.

The report said a search conducted in the vehicle revealed 88 parcels of suspected dried narcotics packaged in yellow covering and labeled ‘MTN’.

The suspects claimed ownership of the suspected packaged narcotics substance and narrated to the police that the vehicle belonged to a friend at Obuasi.

The suspects were confused that the 88 ceased suspected narcotic packages labeled ‘MTN’ were delivered from Dzemene in the Volta Region for onward delivery to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The Police have since detained them assisting investigation as efforts are onwards to access the documents of the car.

