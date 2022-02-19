NEDCo Launches E-Payment Platform In Tamale

NEDCo Managing Director , Mr. Osmani Ayuba addressing participants at the launch in Tamale

The Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) has launched its electronic payment platform for customers in the Northern region.

NEDCo in collaboration with Broadspectrum has developed an electronic platform to allow customers to buy electricity on their mobile phones.

Customers have been entreated to take advantage of the E-platform by dialing *914#, visiting www.nedcogh.broadspectrumltd.com , or downloading the NEDCo mobile app to access the E-platform.

Speaking at the launch in Tamale the Managing Director of NEDCo, Osmani Ayuba said the Management and staff of NEDCo seek to among others, get technologically savvy and to be abreast with global trends and best practices the world over noting that it makes them more efficient as their customers can make payments with less stress and at less cost.

“It even provides us, customers and NEDCo alike, with security – customers can safely pay their bills or purchase power from the safety of their wallets while NEDCo does not have to fret about how to secure the lives of cashiers who go to remote areas for cash collection as well as the safety of the cash so collected.”

According to him, the E-payment platform will help NEDCo to reduce their losses and improve their collection rates adding that pre-paid customers who run out of power at odd hours like deep in the night or while it is raining, will not be tempted to illegally connect themselves just because of the inaccessibility of channels to buy power and that because of easy access to payment channels, post-paid customers need not wait till their monthly bills have grown into huge debts.

He assured NEDCo customers that they will not rest in their bid to continuously improve in their service delivery noting that they will continue to improve the E-payment platform to include other services like bulk Short Message Services (SMS) through which they can connect and communicate directly with their cherished customers in real-time.

“ We wish to assure our customers that we will continue to work with our partners to ensure that the platform does not expose our users to any risk.”

The Deputy Minister of Energy, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam who was the guest of honour at the launch said the introduction of the E-platform provides the client with convenient and comforting payment options which are very likely to reduce the pressures on them as well as incentivize the payment of bills because clients can save on transportation fare and even the risk of piling bills will become a thing of the past.

He encouraged NEDCo to invest more in the acquisition of more mobile transformers/sub-stations which can serve as emergency stop-gap replacements in the event of major outages occasioned by transformer or sub-station challenges.

“These may be expensive but the long-term benefits far outweigh the initial cost. With these systems in place, you can be assured of a happy and satisfied customer base which undoubtedly, can only lead to increased revenues and greater profitability.”

The Deputy Minister of Energy urged residents to go for their meters and desist from indulging in illegal connections by joining the E-platform.

“ I wish to urge that the times when we could use power for free are long gone. We must be ready to pay for the power we use just as we pay for our mobile phone credits and data. The trick is to be smart at our management of electricity to minimize cost, let us all avoid its misuse and pay for that which we use.”

He however indicated that given some recent reports of a frosty relationship between NEDCo and her clientele in some isolated cases, urged both sides to resort to dialogue as they would continue to need each other as suppliers and consumers.

“NEDCo, be responsive and customer-focused and to the customers, we say, be responsible members of society. This is the only way we can continue to foster development throughout the country.”

Dr. Adam assured that government will continue to support NEDCo with funding for critical infrastructure in line with the government’s responsibility of providing reliable energy services to Ghanaians.

“ government has secured a $68 million facility from the Korea Exim Bank to build additional substations and to improve on the productivity of NEDCo staff.”

“ government realizes that energy is electricity is the fuel for industrialization, therefore, investment in the transmission and distribution in the NEDCo operation area will create opportunities for opening up of the Northern part of the country as the new commercial and industrial hub stretching its influence through the Sahel neighbors.

He called on NEDCo to support the government’s initiative 1D1F by bringing electricity to areas where investors are moving to.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale