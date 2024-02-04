“A Visionary Leader: Mr. Tahiru Ameen’s Transformative Journey”

In a special feature, we shine a light on Mr. Tahiru Ameen, the esteemed Gomoa Fetteh Zongo Chief, whose impactful leadership has become a beacon of change in the pursuit of peace and tranquility.

Profile Overview:

Enstolled in 2016, Mr. Ameen serves not only as the Zongo Chief for Gomoa Fetteh but also holds the same prestigious position for Gomoa Nyamebekyire in Kasoa. His influence extends over 46 towns under Gomoa Fetteh, showcasing his extensive stewardship.

Global Experience:

Having worked at the World Islamic Bank in Saudi Arabia, Mr. Ameen cultivated ties with various Arab countries, fostering relationships that would later contribute to his humanitarian initiatives upon his return.

Humanitarian Impact:

Back home, Mr. Ameen embarked on a mission to bring relief to his people. He’s been instrumental in the construction of mosques, clinics, technical schools, and Islamic educational institutions. Additionally, his efforts include providing portable water through boreholes, improving living conditions not only in his community but also across the Greater Accra region.

Youth Empowerment and Unemployment Reduction:

A trailblazer in community development, Mr. Ameen has implemented numerous projects aimed at empowering the youth, effectively reducing unemployment rates. His initiatives have garnered support from prominent organizations such as Kuwait, Qatar Foundation, and African Relief.

Philanthropy Beyond Borders:

Mr. Ameen’s altruistic endeavors extend to supporting orphans and orphanage homes, not only within his community but also in various parts of Ghana. His commitment to social welfare has earned him recognition and admiration.

Diplomatic Recognition:

The World Diplomatic Federation has honored Mr. Ameen by appointing him as the Associate Commissioner for Chieftancy, Culture & Tradition in Ghana, West Africa. His distinguished title, “His Peerage Honour Tahiru Ameen,” reflects his exceptional contributions.

Global Membership:

Invited to join the great human family, Mr. Ameen’s global impact is set to expand further as he becomes a member of the World Diplomatic Federation, uniting with like-minded individuals dedicated to positive change.

In this exclusive feature, we delve into the life and achievements of Mr. Tahiru Ameen, an inspirational leader whose commitment to humanity transcends borders.