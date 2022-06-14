Abankwa-Yeboah Ends First Phase Tour

THE NATIONAL Treasurer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), George Kwabena Abankwa-Yeboah, who is vying for the national chairmanship position, is receiving a massive endorsement from delegates across the country on his campaign tour.

The aspiring chairman, who picked the nominations forms of the party last week as part of his first phase tour, has so far visited the Eastern, Volta, Oti, Ashanti, and the Bono regions respectively to canvass for votes.

At every constituency he visited, the delegates give him a warm reception.

Preaching unity, he called on the other aspirants to display a high level of mutual respect before, during, and after the contest.

According to him, unity and mutual respect towards other contestants and all members of the party is his number one priority.

“All of us must show mutual respect to one another to prove to our opponents that there is a binding chord of unity amongst us, so that Ghanaians would watch and say ‘yes, this is a seriously determined party’.

“Needless to say united we stand, but divided we fall. So long as we want to break the 8-year tenure cycle and jinx, we must present a strong undividable front to face 2024,” he noted.

Mr. Abankwa-Yeboah, who has repeatedly advocated unity in the party, postulated that he is not going to wage any divisive and dirty campaign because if he wins, which is most likely, he would like to work hand in hand with his fellow contestants to plan and execute policies to surmount the big hurdle of 2024.

“I believe that if all party members hold on to the party structures and respect the constitution of the party from the polling station to the national level and the party’s proactiveness to resolving all internal wranglings and misunderstandings as early as possible, then there will be an assurance of victory in 2024,” he added.

He further cautioned all party leaders not to discriminate or manipulate anyone who intends to contest for any position in the party, saying equal opportunity should be given to such persons after which whoever wins must be supported and whoever loses must accept defeat and together move the party forward.

He is expected to file the nomination forms this week and commence the next phase of visiting the delegates to preach his message and canvass for votes.

BY Daniel Bampoe