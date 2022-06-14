‘Work To Improve Image Of CLOGSAG’

Some of the newly-elected executives taking the oath of office

Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) in the Ahafo Ano South-East District Assembly (AASEDA) in Ashanti Region, has been urged to uphold hard work.

Giving the admonishment, Kaleem Abdallah Adam, the District Coordinating Director for AASEDA, particularly charged the new executives to work assiduously to help improve the image of CLOGSAG in the district.

“You need to work hard to make us proud. The Association is bedeviled with challenges that need people like your kind to find solutions to them,” he remarked during the swearing-in ceremony of the elected electives last Friday.

In the chairmanship contest, which was keenly contested, Charles Akwasi Aboagye managed to obtain 39 of the valid votes cast to beat his only contender, Solomon Kenny Agyekum, who secured just 11 votes.

Thomas Awuah Asem, who is very popular in the district, also polled a staggering 41 votes as against the meager nine votes secured by Stephen Laar, to occupy the enviable CLOGSAG Secretary position.

Elna Marful, who had no contest, was also confirmed as the organiser in an election which was supervised by the Ashanti Regional CLOGSAG officials, led by Daniel Brobbey, the Regional Secretary, at Adugyama.

Significantly, the constitution of CLOGSAG mandates the Secretary (Awuah Asem) to occupy his position until transferred or retired. However, the other elected executives would serve in office for four years.

On behalf of the newly-elected executives, Charles Akwasi Aboagye, the CLOGSAG Chairman for AASEDA, commended the staff for reposing their trust in them and promised to deliver to their satisfaction.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi