Ebo Whyte’s New Play Stages At National Theatre

Uncle Ebo Whyte

I Slept With Your Wife, a new play by Uncle Ebo Whyte’s Roverman Productions, will be staged from June 25 at the National Theatre in Accra.

BEATWAVES gathered that regular patrons to the playwright’s productions have been promised an exciting play.

Written and directed by playwright, Ebo Whyte, I Slept With Your Wife which is set in an airplane, tells the story of Honourable Yonkopa, who is planning to have an incredible time in Tamale with his side chick, Naa.

Just as they board the flight, Naa discovers that a man she helped destroy is also on the plane.

To make matters worse, Venus, Hon. Yonkopa’s wife shows up on the plane before it takes off.

What ensues is the craziest flight ever, as the plane endures turbulence, faulty engines and passengers willing to spill the beans before they die.

Will it get worse? You guessed right. I Slept With Your Wife is a hilarious roller-coaster that uncovers shady deals, preaches hope and turnarounds.

Grab a ticket to watch this play on June 25 and 26, and July 2 and 3, 2022 at the National Theatre, at 4 and 8pm.

The Roverman Productions team is promising to go beyond their achievements this quarter, with a set that will blow minds.

Currently described as one of the biggest playwrights Ghana has ever produced, Uncle Ebo has written and directed a lot of plays, and his career spans over 40 years.

Uncle Ebo is also a motivational speaker and the creative head and lead writer at Roverman Productions.

Some of the plays he has written include I Want Your Wife, Dear God Comma, A Crazy Ride, Final Warning, Not My Husband, Sex Scandal, God, You Are Fired, Dora Why, Life Is Some Way, Mr President Your Move, The Devil In The Mirror and Dad Is Mum; Mum Is Dad.