Abbeam Fashion School Eyes Global Market

Rev. Dr. Abbeam Danso

The management of Abbeam Institute of Technology has rolled out new innovative fashion design courses to give students the edge in excelling in the world of fashion design.

According to the management, the institution has the needed facilities and enabling environment to propel students to target the world market after the courses, saying, “Our newly fashion programme will offer a wide range of serious art and design pedigree that is targeted towards indigenous and European fashion design programmes.”

It said it had employed the services of well-trained, exceptionally dedicated, and innovative instructors who would empower the students to be entrepreneurs and be able to create their businesses, “offer quality training and fashion and designing services to the general public.”

Abbeam’s professional faculty and industry experts teach all aspects of fashion design and the innovative developments in the fashion industry.

The management indicated that the course was also aimed at creating fashion and textile designers; explorers of the fashion trends, creative professionals with the ability to link theoretical concepts, innovation, organisation, and relationship skills to the production world.

The Abbeam Institute of Technology since its establishment had produced a strong set of talented designers, serving the needs of society with a beautiful collection of designs both in and outside the country, located at Kasoa on Obum Road.

The institution had showcased on various established platforms including art exhibitions, seminars and hosted a fashion show to exhibit their brands and experience of fashion in the competitive world of business.

Fashion design forms an integral part of the institution’s curricula. The school has produced graduates, some of whom are making it big on both local and international market.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke