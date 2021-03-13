Adina, Gyakie, Others Honoured

Adina

Female afrobeat artiste Adina Thembi Ndamse, known in showbiz as Adina, has won the Woman of the Year award at the 3Music Women’s Brunch.

Adina, who is a Ghanaian-South African singer, songwriter, actress and a model, was the winner of music reality show ‘Stars of the Future’ in 2008.

Her eighth music single titled ‘Too Late’ won her two awards – Record of the Year and Best Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards in Ghana.

Another female highlife/afrobeat artiste, Gyakie, the daughter of Ghanaian highlife legend Ernest ‘Owoahene’ Nana Acheampong, also won the Emerging Woman of the Year award. The Most Streamed Female Act award went to Diana Hamilton.

Background female vocalist, Nana Ama also received honours at the 3Music Women’s Brunch. Nana Ama Dadzie, has since the mid to late 90’s been the vocal power behind some of the greatest hits of the late 90s and 2000s.

She has worked with almost all the top Ghanaian talents one can think of, and backed more than 1,500 songs, most becoming runaway hits.

She’s in the last few years led the call and made a strong case for better engagement of people who play pivotal roles behind the scenes in shaping the most important product of the music industry, the MUSIC. This call from her for inclusion and her extensive work makes her a perfect addition to the 3Music Women’s Brunch honours roll.

The annual 3Music Awards Women’s Brunch celebrate the women who make, enable and amplify our music whilst celebrating Ghanaian female artistry in a glitzy, high fashion event to commemorate International Women’s Day.

The event was hosted by the ladies of the awards board in line with the 3Music Award’s social impact campaign to amplify the need for equal representation and inclusion in the entertainment industry.