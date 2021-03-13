Ghana DJ Awards Board Mourns DJ Adviser

DJ Adviser

Organisers of the Ghana DJ Awards, Merqury Republic, and the board of the awards scheme are mourning the death of Isaac De-Graft Danquah, popularly known as DJ Adviser, who died on March 4 at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra after a short illness.

DJ Adviser was the host of Happy FM’s ‘Ayekoo Drive’. The cause of death is yet to be made public.

The late Happy FM disk jockey (DJ) was the winner of the Best Music Promoter and the Best Afrobeat/Hiplife of the Year at the Ghana DJ Awards 2019 edition.

The board of the Ghana DJ Awards in a statement signed and issued by the chief executive officer of Merqury Republic, Merqury Quaye, said it was devastated to hear the news of the passing of DJ Adviser.

“Our hearts are heavy upon receipt of the news about the unfortunate incident which occurred following a short illness.

“We are mourning with his family, with his fans, friends, DJs in Africa and all Ghanaians. DJ Adviser will forever remain in our heart,” the statement said.

According to the statement, DJ Adviser set an outstanding record in 2019 when he won Record Promoter of the Year award for the fourth consecutive time at the Ghana DJ Awards ceremony held at Accra International Conference Centre.

It added that DJ Adviser was recognised for promoting Ghanaian talents regardless of status on his radio shows.

The Ghana DJ Awards scheme is being organised to celebrate and appreciate the talents of disc jockeys (DJs), as well as to foster the development of the Ghana music industry by rewarding and celebrating Radio, Mobile and Club Disc Jockeys who have excelled in their fields of endeavour.

It is the only national award scheme in Africa that appreciates and celebrates DJs for their work. It is also a platform that rewards veteran DJs who have blazed the trail in the music industry over the years.

The main objective is to recognise the electronic dance music scene, and seeks to let the world know that the art of DJing is a respected craft, with DJs playing a major role in the overall music and entertainment industry.

In 2012, the very first edition of the Ghana DJ Awards was conceived by Merqury Quaye, a DJ, music lover, renowned MC and radio show host.

Since 2012, Ghana DJ Awards Festival has consistently remained one of the premier music festivals in Africa, welcoming thousands of concertgoers every year.

By George Clifford Owusu