Actor Adjetey Annang Marks his 14th Marriage Anniversary with Stunning photos

Ghanaian actor, Adjetey Anang, and his wife Elom Anang, have wowed social media users with beautiful photos to mark their 14th marriage anniversary.

The couple marked their 14th anniversary on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. The actor marked the anniversary celebration with his wife by releasing breathtaking photos.

On his Instagram page, he wrote: “Happy 14th Anniversary ♥️♥️♥️ @elom_anang Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day? Thou art more lovely and more temperate, “Rough winds do shake the darling buds of May, And summer’s lease hath all too short a date”.

“”Sometimes too hot the eye of Heaven shines often is his gold complexion dimm’d, And every fair from fair sometime declines By chance or nature’s changing course untrimm’d. But they eternal summer shall not fade,Nor loose poossession of that fair thou ow’st; Nor shall death brag thou wander’st in his shade, When in eternal lines to time thou growest long as men can breathe or eyes can see,

So long lives this and this gives life to thee”.

Below are some pictures sighted by DGN Online on Adjetey Annan’s Instagram page.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke