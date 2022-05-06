Abbot Labs Donate Kits To First Lady

The First Lady (right) receiving the items from a representative of Abbot Laboratories as others look on

Abbot Laboratories have donated rapid diagnostic kits for screening pregnant women with HIV, syphilis and hepatitis to the First Lady Madam Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

The gesture, which took place yesterday, is part of Abbot Laboratories partnership with The Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD), to provide support to six member states.

Abbot will also provide training for health workers on how to use these test kits.

The donation, Madam Rebecca Akufo-Addo tweeted, “shows just how committed Abbot is to the cause of OAFLAD.”

These panel test kits, she went on, “will help improve maternal and neonatal care, which I am passionate about and is at the core of OAFLAD’s strategic plan for the continent.”

Her expectation, she went on, “is that this will facilitate our goal to eliminate mother to child transmission of HIV, hepatitis and syphilis.”

The First Lady runs a foundation, Rebecca Foundation, which has contributed immensely towards quality healthcare delivery in the country.

By A.R. Gomda