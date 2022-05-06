Vida Adutwumwaa Wins Award

Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng

Entertainment pundit and spokesperson for the 3Music Awards Scheme, Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng, has been adjudged the National Entertainment Pundit of the Year at the just ended Foklex Media Awards held in Accra.

Vida, who has more than a decade of frontline experience in Radio/TV Production, and also being one of the most sought-after pundits in showbiz beats the likes of Fred Kyei Mensah, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, Kwesi Ernest, Sammy Rasta and five other pundits to win the much-coveted award.

In an interview, Vida encouraged women to join the punditry fold to help shape the narrative in the showbiz space.

She indicated that although women in this business have been outnumbered by men, there are few women who are making impactful strides that must be commended.

She reiterated that there’s room for more female voices to be heard on issues pertaining to the creative arts industry, and thus charged women to strive to acquire the requisite skills to be able to fill those spots.

Speaking about what inspired her to be a pundit in her acceptance speech, Vida revealed that she took inspiration from one of GBC’s finest broadcasters in the 90’s; Madam Vida Koranteng Asante, after learning that her mother named her after the phenomenal broadcaster due to her brilliant delivery on TV.

Asked how she felt after winning the award, an elated Vida expressed her joy and said, “I feel fulfilled having attained such a humbling feat in the showbiz industry, I am grateful to every media house that gave me the opportunity to share my knowledge on industry issues, the hard work continues. I am eternally thankful for this award.”