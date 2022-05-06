‘God Controls My Destiny, Success’

Peace Hyde

The success of celebrated British-Ghanaian media entrepreneur, Peace Hyde, has been the matter for the moment following her successful release of the much talked about first-ever Netflix African reality series, Young, Famous and African.

The African all-stars reality series, since its release on March 18, 2022, has received rousing applause from industry stakeholders across the continent, and topped Netflix’s most streamed movies chart.

Peace Hyde, in an interview with Nigerian media presenter, Temisan Emmanuel, on the ‘Tea with Tay’ celebrity show, monitored by BEATWAVES, said her recent success in the entertainment space has been by the grace of God.

According to Peace Hyde, God has been in control of her destiny before embarking on a career as a science teacher specialising in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

“God is in control of my destiny that is why I am never in doubt. It’s an insult to God every time you show up in any capacity as any less than all He’s created you to be. Am not trying to build a profile or wildly famous or be the big voice that everyone must listen to, just trying to be me.

“Am extremely obsessed with being the best I can be, whenever I get the opportunity to grow or do something I have never done before, it is really because I just wanted to know if God has given me this idea to upgrade myself. I’m obsessed with trying to be the best that God has made me.

“Am grateful for the opportunities God has blessed me with, and grateful for the reactions and reception of that opportunity, most importantly I hope that when people see what am doing, is not me but a God move, and He has been in control of my destiny and success since birth (sic),” she said.

She is the creator and executive producer of Netflix’s first African reality TV series, Young, Famous, and African, which stars big names like Andile Ncube, Jeremiah Ogbodo, Diamond Platnumz, Khanyi Mbau, Zari The Bosslady, Annie Idibia, among others.

In 2019, she was shortlisted among 200 leaders as part of Obama Foundation African Leaders programme.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke