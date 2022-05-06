Empress GiftySteals Show At TREC22

Empress Gifty

ACE gospel musician, Empress Gifty, last Sunday enjoyed a huge backing at this year’s edition of ‘The Resurrection Effect Concert’ (TREC) held at the Junction Mall located at Nungua in Accra.

The annual event, which was headlined by Empress Gifty, brought together worshippers, ministers of the gospel, as well as gospel music lovers on one platform to worship and praise God.

Credited with hit songs such ‘Aseda’, ‘Yen To Nkyea’, ‘Wafira Me Ntoma’, ‘Jesus You Be Too Much’, among others, Empress Gifty, who mounted the stage after fans had witnessed performances by the supporting acts, was consistent for more than an hour that she was on stage.

She indeed delighted gospel music fans with some of her hit songs, which were embedded in the hearts of Ghanaians.

Empress Gifty, by the performance she put up on the night, left no doubt in everybody’s mind that she is truly a force to reckon with in the Ghanaian gospel music industry as far as live performance is concerned.

Her creative skills, stagecraft and style of performance shot her image to another level.

The event, put together by Empress Gifty Ministries, themed, “The Essence of the empty tomb,” also witnessed back to back performances from supporting acts such as Rev. Perry Loko, Eric Jeshrun, Jack Alolomi, legendary duo, Tagoe Sisters, and Nigeria’s Peterson Okopi.

Celebrated gospel acts, Helena Rabbles, Mary Ghansah, Ohemaa Mercy, Joyce Blessing, Rose Adjei, and Kofi Sarpong, among others graced the event.

Some traditional leaders including His Royal Majesty Eze Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu (The Paramount King of Ndi Igbo Ghana) among others attended the event.

BY George Clifford Owusu