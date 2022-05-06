Young Autistic Cyclist Leads Awareness Campaign

Young Phil (5th L) in a pose with some cyclists and pupils after the donation

Africa’s first autistic cyclist, Young Phil Bertino, on Saturday led over 30 professional cyclists to ride from Accra to Gomoa Nyanyano in the Central Region to mark the third edition of “Autism Awareness Creation through Cycling” event.

The 49.2km ride of 2:01:12sec from Adentan, through Achimota to Lapaz, then to Mallam Junction and headed to Kasoa, before reaching Nyanyano was climaxed with a durbar at the Gomoa Nyanyano chief’s palace, where over 1,000 pupils were waiting to welcome the entourage led by Young Phil.

At the durbar, pupils were presented with branded exercise books and pens by the cyclist in bid to promote education in the area.

The event was organised by the Liztino Centre for Children with Special Needs (LCCSN), GOIL and the Ghana Cycling Federation.

Speaking at the durbar, founder of (LCCSN) and mother of Phil, Mrs. Angel Bertino educated the chiefs and people of the area on autism, and the need to expose such children to healthy activities like cycling.

“Cycling and other sporting activities would help such children to recover, excel in sports and live an independent life,” she stated.

She added that, Young Phil had become better, and on the way to full recovery since they realised his interest in cycling and began to nurture it to the fullest.

“Society must begin to accept such children and give them opportunities to grow and become responsible citizens,” she added.

Speaking on behalf of the chiefs and elders of Nyanyano, Akombiahene Nana Aryee-quaye, commended the 15-year-old cyclist for his efforts in promoting cycling and autism.

“This is an indication that every child has a potential, and parents must do well to give them the opportunity to explore,” he stated.

He said they were pleased with the donation, adding that it would go a long way to promote education, while encouraging young people to engage in sports.

From The Sports Desk