Chris Hughton Agrees Stars Technical Job

Chris Hughton

Former Newcastle United manager, Chris Hughton, has reached an agreement to become the substantive Ghana technical director at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The 63-year-old will offer technical advice to the team as the country makes its fourth appearance at the World Cup.

The former Birmingham, Norwich, and Brighton manager is on the verge of concluding talks with the Ghana Football Association over his permanent role in the team.

He will also be involved in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers which start in June this year.

Hughton played an influential role as Ghana secured qualification to the World Cup after a remarkable away-goal rule success over perennial rivals Nigeria in March.

The former Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham and Brentford full-back was in full swing as the four-time African champions dispatched the Super Eagles to secure the World Cup berth.

Ghana will face Portugal, who beat Ghana 2-1 in the group stages on their last appearance at the tournament in 2014, and South Korea in Group H in Qatar, before their anticipated re-match with two-time World Cup winners Uruguay.

African powerhouse, Ghana, qualified by beating Nigeria, while South Korea and their talismanic striker, Son Heung-min, will also look to unsettle the perceived bigger footballing heavyweights — just as South Korea did by beating Germany at Russia 2018.