Abedi Pele Appointed To Sports Ministerial Advisory Board

Abedi Pele (L) and Kofi Adams

GHANA FOOTBALL legend Abedi Ayew Pele has been appointed to a newly established Ministerial Advisory Board formed to guide sports policy and development in the country.

The nine-member board was inaugurated yesterday by the Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams.

The new board is made up of Kofi Iddie Adams (MP), Minister for Sports and Recreation, Chair; Mrs Wilhelmina Asamoah, Chief Director, Ministry of Sports and Recreation; Amb. Alexander Grant Ntrakwa, Head of Delivery, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Stephen Kwaku Owusu, Technical Advisor, Ministry of Education; and Amerley Nuno-Amarteifio, Director of Legal, Ministry of Finance.

The rest are Cleanse Tsonam Akpeloo, CEO of Suku Technologies and AGI representative; COP Lydia Yaako Donkor, Director-General, CID; Abedi Ayew Pele, former Black Stars captain; Michael Esuon, Director of Finance and Administration, Ministry of Sports and Recreation, Secretary.

Mr. Adams indicated that the advisory board will operate as a working group dedicated to offering strategic direction in youth development, governance, accountability and inclusive sports advancement across the country.

He also revealed that the Sports Development Fund is nearing completion and will soon be presented to Parliament. The fund aims to provide long-term financing for infrastructure projects and grassroots initiatives.

He expressed confidence in the board’s blend of expertise and urged members to deliver practical proposals that will support Ghana’s goal of becoming a continental force in sports and recreation.

Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, oh his part praised the inclusion of Abedi Ayew Pele on Ghana’s World Cup Planning Committee, describing it as a major boost to the country’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“If for nothing at all, he has played on the international platform. He has the experience to share with us on how best we can present our country on the global stage,” Mr. Debrah said.

From The Sports Desk