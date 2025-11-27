FIFA Sets Final Draw Rules Ahead Of Historic World Cup

With the countdown to the first 48-team FIFA World Cup nearing 200 days, FIFA has confirmed the procedures that will shape the tournament’s 12 groups.

The Final Draw will be held on 5 December at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., bringing together coaches and officials from all qualified nations as they learn their group-stage opponents.

Hosts Canada, Mexico and the United States will be placed in Pot 1 and assigned directly to positions A1, B1 and D1 in accordance with the match calendar.

They will be joined in the top pot by the highest-ranked teams in the FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking to be published on 19 November 2025.

Remaining qualified nations will be distributed across Pots 2, 3 and 4, with the final pot also containing placeholders for the intercontinental play-off winners and four European play-off spots.

To maintain competitive balance, FIFA has introduced pathway restrictions ensuring that the four highest-ranked teams—Spain, Argentina, France and England—are split between opposite sides of the knockout bracket.

Confederation rules will also apply, preventing any group from containing more than one team from the same region, except for UEFA, which may have up to two European nations per group due to its larger representation.

Once teams are drawn, their exact position in each group will follow a predefined placement pattern outlined in FIFA’s procedural document.

While the draw will determine matchups, FIFA will publish the updated tournament schedule, including stadium assignments and kickoff times, on 6 December.

Organisers say the schedule aims to provide fair conditions for teams and allow global audiences to follow matches across multiple time zones.

The 2026 tournament, co-hosted by the USA, Mexico and Canada, will be the biggest World Cup ever staged.