GFA Unveils Major Insurance Scheme To Strengthen Referee Welfare

Kurt Okraku (M) during the initiative unveiling

GHANA FOOTBALL Association (GFA) President and CAF 2nd Vice-President, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, has introduced a groundbreaking insurance programme aimed at boosting the protection and wellbeing of referees across the country’s domestic leagues.

The initiative, launched on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, represents a significant step in improving the professional support system for match officials.

The scheme fulfils a pledge Mr. Okraku made during the GFA’s 31st Ordinary Congress in Prampram on August 12.

He emphasised that referees are central to preserving fairness and credibility in football, and said the new policy demonstrates the GFA’s commitment to creating better working conditions for them.

“I promised Congress that we would take concrete steps to improve referee welfare and enhance officiating standards,” he said. “This insurance scheme is a comprehensive support system for every referee in our domestic competitions.”

The policy covers all 280 referees in the Premier League, Division One League and Women’s Premier League.

It includes Group Life Insurance, Critical Illness Cover, Permanent Disability Support, Medical Expense Coverage and Workmen’s Compensation.

Additional family benefits—covering spouses, children and parents—as well as funeral support are also included.

Mr. Okraku described the package as “a social protection tool” that reflects the GFA’s dedication to safeguarding officials and their families.

The welfare programme goes beyond insurance. Each referee will now receive two pairs of boots per season, three sets of uniforms in different colours and three warm-up kits, marking a notable improvement in logistical support.

The GFA’s partnership with STC Coaches remains in place, allowing referees to enjoy a 50% travel discount when heading to match venues.

He also highlighted broader efforts to improve officiating nationwide. With assistance from FIFA and CAF, the GFA has rolled out refresher courses, technical workshops, fitness tests, stronger assessment systems, performance-based appointments and video analysis. Progress in promoting female referees and the “Catch Them Young” talent development project was also noted.

Calling the launch the beginning of a new era, Mr. Okraku said referees can now officiate with greater confidence, knowing their welfare and safety are protected.

Senior officials from Enterprise Life, the Referees Committee and FIFA-accredited referees attended the ceremony.

BY Wletsu Ransford