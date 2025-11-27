Ronaldo Avoids Ban For World Cup Start

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to avoid a ban for the start of Portugal’s World Cup campaign despite his red card against the Republic of Ireland.

A FIFA disciplinary committee has imposed a three-match ban, but the final two games are suspended for one year provided there is no similar infringement during the probation period.

Ronaldo was shown a red card after appearing to swing an elbow at Ireland defender Dara O’Shea during a World Cup qualifier earlier this month.

He has already served the one-match suspension, in Portugal’s final qualifier against Armenia.

Should Ronaldo commit another offence of a similar nature, the two matches will be automatically activated for the next official matches for the Portugal national team, which are set to be the opening two World Cup group games.