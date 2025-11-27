Don’t Sleep On The Creative Economy – Christie Brown CEO

Aisha Ayensu and husband at the EMY Africa redcarpet

Founder and Creative Director of Christie Brown, Aisha Ayensu, is urging Ghana’s policymakers, government, and leaders to pay attention to and invest in the creative economy, indicating that it is a valuable sector with huge potential for growth, job creation, and economic impact.

In her acceptance speech after receiving the EMY Africa Young Achiever Award, she advocated for more support, recognition, and investment to harness the creative economy’s power as a driver of innovation and progress for Ghana’s development.

“To our policymakers, government, and leaders, don’t sleep on the creative economy. We are the billboards—if you want to promote Ghana, you are selling Ghana.

“We are the creative economy: the music, the fashion, the art—that’s the spice, the food that’s the spice. Take it as your biggest billboard to draw in foreign investment. And when they come and see the amazing job you’re doing, building infrastructure, it’s a win-win. So don’t sleep on us when we knock on your doors. Come on, give us a chance,” she stated at the EMY Africa Awards night.

Aisha Ayensu is also the CEO of Christie Brown, a luxury fashion brand that’s proudly Made in Ghana. Launched in 2008, Christie Brown is inspired by Aisha’s grandmother, a skilled seamstress, and celebrates African craftsmanship with modern twists.

Aisha’s designs have dressed global icons like Beyoncé, Genevieve Nnaji, and Jackie Appiah, and she has been recognised as one of Forbes’ Most Promising Entrepreneurs in 2016. She has also won awards like African Designer of the Year at the Glitz Style Awards (2018, 2019) and Best Fashion Designer at the Africa Prestigious Awards.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke