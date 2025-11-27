Cutting Me Off While Performing Was Disrespectful – Kweku Flick

Kweku Flick at Shay Concert

Ghanaian rap sensation, Kweku Flick, has recounted an unpleasant occurrence at the just ended Shay Concert hosted by songstress Wendy Shay, describing the encounter as disrespectful to his craft.

Kweku Flick was among an array of acts who were billed to perform at the Shay Concert, which was held at the West Hills Mall in Weija, Accra.

In a post sighted on X, the “Ewiase” crooner stated that he had to fly all the way from Kumasi to Accra, to support the Shay Concert only to be disrespected by a DJ, who cut him off during his performance.

The post read, “Something happened on the stage while I was performing at @wendyshaygh concert…I didn’t want to react over it because of the love and support I have for my sissy… but I was very disappointed!!”

He continued, “I’m very calm but that doesn’t mean a DJ or operator (anonymous person) should cut me off while performing, while ppl (people) are happy enjoying my performance, unaware cut off?? Lol… Next time, if that thing happens again….

“Some ppl no go see me well. At all, I dey respect waa but woy3 long a m3y3 wo long. Flew all the way from Kumasi just to meet this kind of disrespect?? Do you know the risk involved??? Anyways Wendy congratulations and may God bless you for that great concert, we made history still (sic).”

The Shay Concert 2025 featured some exciting performances, including a memorable moment with Wendy’s goddaughters, Tracy Shay and Korkor Shay, who stole the spotlight with their energetic dance moves to the viral song “It’s Too Late”.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke