Shatta Wale

Dancehall King, Shatta Wale, has sent a clear message suggesting anyone who tries to take on his brand is cursed.

This statement follows his recent feud with Highest Eri (Erica Nana Akua Appiahimah), which erupted after Medikal appointed her as the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of his Beyond Kontrol (BYK) label on November 21, 2025.

In a post on X he wrote, “I am just blessed, Chale Fighting me is a curse.”

Shatta Wale took to social media, making some controversial and sexually suggestive comments about Eri, which she didn’t take lightly.

Eri fired back, accusing Shatta Wale of disrespecting her and dragging her family into the issue. The exchange escalated with Shatta Wale making more jabs at Eri’s personal hygiene and advising Medikal to cut ties with her.

In response, Eri resigned from her PRO role just 24 hours after being appointed, saying, “I don’t entertain disrespect.”

Speaking on the KSS podcast on Monday, November 24, 2025, Highest Eri said the controversy began after she saw a viral video in which Shatta Wale made an inappropriate remark about her during discussions about Medikal possibly appointing her as his Public Relations Officer (PRO).

“I was in the office when someone showed me a video of an artiste calling himself the greatest of all time, making an inappropriate statement about me before Medikal could employ me,” she said.

“When I saw the video on Saturday, I was confused. I thought maybe it was a joke or whatever he claimed it was. But Medikal, the person who wanted to employ me, didn’t defend me… he was laughing. What exactly was funny? That was my question,” she stated.

She revealed that the incident made her reconsider her decision to work with the rapper.

However, she still joined him for a planned visit to donate items to the National Chief Imam ahead of Medikal’s upcoming concert.

Medikal tried to calm things down, promoting growth and forgiveness, but the drama is still unfolding.

Eri said she later asked Medikal to clarify whether BYK had any connection to the Shatta Movement (SM) camp, since the comment came from another artiste.

“Why would someone make such a statement about me when you’re the one employing me?” she questioned.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke