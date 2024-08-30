Abeiku Santana Commends BisaKdei

Award-winning singer, BisaKdei, has received a great deal of acclaim from renowned Ghanaian broadcaster Abeiku Santana, who also hosts Okay FM’s ‘Ekwanso Dwoodwoo’ programme, for his significant influence on contemporary highlife performers.

Abeiku Santana emphasised Bisa Kdei’s influence in the highlife community while he was on his most recent music tour to promote his brand as well as his song ‘Boso’.

The song, which is presently becoming popular on the local airwaves, captures the genuine spirit of Ghanaian highlife music.

Abeiku Santana, in a recent interview on Okay FM’s ‘EkwansoDwoodwoo’ programme, highlightedBisaKdei’s significant influence on the development of Ghana’s contemporary highlife music scene.

He claims that BisaKdei’s influence on the genre opened the door for modern performers to embrace and popularise highlife music, including King Promise, Kofi Kinaata, Kuami Eugene, and King Paluta.

Abeiku Santana mentioned that BisaKdei’s influence on the highlife genre is a noteworthy accomplishment that shouldn’t be disregarded.

He claims that BisaKdei developed a novel and tasty take on highlife that appeals to the younger generation of musicians through his distinctive fusion of rhythms and lyrics.

“BisaKdei should be commended greatly for his contributions to Ghanaian highlife music,” Abeiku Santana said, adding, “He was able to establish a trend that many of today’s popular musicians, like King Promise and Kuami Eugene, have followed.”

“Unlike the era of Ofori Amponsah and others, BisaKdei brought a new vibe to highlife that has been embraced by the likes of Kofi Kinaata, King Paluta, etc,” he stressed.

Abeiku went on to say that Bisa Kdei’s ability to update highlife without sacrificing its core qualities has increased the genre’s appeal to both domestic and foreign listeners. This, in Abeiku Santana’s opinion, is evidence of BisaKdei’s artistic vision and talent.

“Highlife was brought back into relevance by BisaKdei, and that is no easy task. We should all be happy that he paved the way for others to follow,”Abeiku Santana continued.

Known for hits like ‘Mansa’, ‘Brother Brother’, and ‘Asew’,BisaKdei has undoubtedly blazed a path in the Ghanaian music scene.

In addition to bringing highlife music back to life, his contributions have encouraged a new wave of musicians to experiment and explore the genre.