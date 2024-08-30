Esther Smith, Others Rock Accra Today

Celebrated gospel musician, Esther Smith will today, August 30, host her much-awaited event dubbed ‘Esther Smith Live In Concert’ at the Perez Dome in Accra, to entertain fans as well as promote her music and brand.

The Perez Dome, which frequently hosts some of Accra’s largest gospel gatherings, is anticipated to be completely packed as attendees look forward to yet another evening of music and prayer.

The purpose of the event is to win souls for Christ and to extend the love of God to humanity, as well as provide the platform for Christians to have a fulfilled praise and worship time with God.

The event, which will be streamed live on all social media platforms, BEATWAVES gathered, would impact society, and help people to come out from the challenges they have encountered throughout the year.

Acknowledged for her successful songs like ‘Ebinsi Da’, ‘Medawase’, ‘Onyame Ye Nyame’, among others, Esther Smith is set to dazzle on stage with performers like ACP Kofi Sarpong, Minister OJ, Pastor Joe Beechem, and Lady Prempeh.

It will be a night of praise and worship, and artistes billed for the event will thrill patrons with their various danceable songs.

Other artistes lined-up to support Esther Smith include Diana Hammond, Becky Bonney, Noble Nketia, Morris Babyface, Joyce Blessings, Dorcas Appiah, Randy Agyemang, Stella Precious, Mark Anim, Paa Sammy and a host of others.

Each of these individuals brings a unique perspective and anointing to the event, ensuring a diverse and spiritually enriching experience for all in attendance.

It promises an evening of soul-stirring music, heartfelt worship, and inspiring messages.

Attendees can expect a night filled with powerful worship, heartfelt praise, and an undeniable presence of the Holy Spirit.

By George Clifford Owusu