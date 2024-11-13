Abeiku Santana Under Fire For Criticizing Bawumia’s Music Streaming App

Okay Fm presenter and Activist of the Opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, Abeiku Santana, has sparked controversy with his scathing criticism of the Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s newly launched music streaming app.

The app aims to empower Ghanaian musicians by providing a platform to maximize their profits.

However, the former NDC Parliamentary aspirant, Abeiku Santana, dismissed the initiative as “useless,” citing the absence of similar platforms in Nigeria’s larger music industry.

Logic Defying Comments

Speaking at an NDC event in Kumasi organized for the Entertainment Industry to canvass for votes for John Mahama, Abeiku Santana’s argument has been labeled as contradictory and absurd.

He acknowledged Nigeria’s music industry is bigger, yet questioned the necessity of Ghana’s streaming app.

Ironically, he advocated for a similar platform for Ghana’s film industry, despite admitting its smaller size compared to Nigeria’s.

Ghana-Nigeria Industry Comparison

Ghana’s entertainment industry, including music and film, pales in comparison to Nigeria’s.

Abeiku Santana’s logic suggests that Ghana’s smaller industry shouldn’t have a streaming app, but he fails to apply the same reasoning to the film industry.

Questioning Santana’s Credentials

Abeiku Santana’s comments have raised doubts about his critical thinking skills, despite his claimed educational background.

His stance has been described as illogical and detrimental to the growth of Ghana’s entertainment industry.

Political Affiliations

Abeiku Santana’s association with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been questioned, with some attributing his criticism to political bias.

Call for Reflection

His statements have sparked a heated debate, with many urging him to reassess his position.

Industry stakeholders are concerned that such negative sentiments may hinder progress in Ghana’s entertainment sector.

The launch of Dr. Bawumia’s music streaming app aims to empower Ghanaian musicians and promote industry growth.

BY Daniel Bampoe