Bishop Bowers School Leads Cleanup Campaign @ Korle Bu Polyclinic

Bishop Bowers School is set to embark on a significant community service project on Saturday, November 16, with a cleanup campaign at the Korlebu Polyclinic.

This initiative, which includes teachers, alumni, current students, and supportive parents, reflects the school’s commitment to community welfare and environmental responsibility.

The campaign is part of the school’s social responsibility drive, emphasizing the importance of keeping healthcare facilities clean for improved public health. Bishop Bowers School aims to foster civic responsibility among students and strengthen the bonds between the school and the local community.

Frederick Pokoo-Aikins, Anniversary Commitee chairman

The head of the organizing committee Mr. Frederick Pokoo-Aikins expressed the school’s dedication to instilling values of service, teamwork, and environmental stewardship in students.

“As an educational institution, our responsibility goes beyond academics. We want our students to understand the impact they can have on society and to take pride in contributing to the community,” she noted.

This event follows the school’s recent golden jubilee launch and marks another milestone in their outreach programs. With participants from all parts of the Bishop Bowers family, the cleanup will also be a chance for students to interact with alumni and gain valuable insight into the legacy of community engagement upheld by the school.

The school extends an invitation to other community members to join the cleanup campaign and participate in fostering a cleaner environment for all.