Ati-Zigi Emerges Europa League Saviour With 14 Crucial Saves 

Lawrence Ati-Zigi, the Ghanaian goalkeeper for FC St. Gallen and the national team, has earned accolades as one of the standout performers in this season’s Europa Conference League.

In the 2024/2025 season, Ati-Zigi has recorded an impressive 14 saves, leading the competition and solidifying his reputation as a formidable presence between the posts.

His teammates have affectionately dubbed him ‘The Wall’ for his remarkable shot-stopping abilities.

Ati-Zigi’s journey with the Ghana national team has seen its share of ups and downs. After being inexplicably benched during the AFCON 2024 qualifiers, his absence was felt deeply, contributing to Ghana’s early exit from the tournament.

His story is also featured in Netflix’s “Captains of the World,” a sports documentary series that highlights the triumphs and challenges faced by football’s greatest leaders.

One of the most memorable moments showcased in the series was Ati-Zigi’s stellar performance during the 2022 FIFA World Cup match against Portugal, where he made several critical saves against global superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke