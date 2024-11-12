NPP MPs Break Into Joyful Song After Supreme Court Ruling

In a jubilant display of triumph, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Majority Leader of Ghana’s Parliament, and his fellow New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs erupted into song, proudly belting out their party’s anthem.

This impromptu celebration followed the landmark Supreme Court ruling that foiled Speaker Alban Bagbin’s attempt to remove four MPs from Parliament.

The controversy began when Speaker Bagbin tried to unseat the MPs, sparking outrage from Afenyo-Markin and the NPP.

Many saw this move as a covert coup plot to gain a parliamentary majority.

However, the Supreme Court’s timely intervention reset the parliamentary dynamics of its former state.

A Groundbreaking Ruling

The 5-2 decision in favor of Afenyo-Markin’s challenge effectively limits the Speaker’s power to unilaterally declare seats vacant.

This ruling also overturned former Speaker Mike Oquaye’s 2020 decision that removed the Fomena MP for running as an independent candidate.

BY Daniel Bampoe